Simple tools. Powerful features.
UserReport is based on two simple tools – a survey and a feedback forum. Running as an integrated part of your website or app, it enables you to have direct interaction with your users and learn who your users are, what they are looking for – and how they think you can improve.
Get to know your audience with the survey tool
Free and easy to use
Installing the survey is quick and simple. Create an account, add your website and put the code snippet on your website – then sit back and watch results tick in!
Demographics
There’s no limit to what UserReport can tell you about your users. How old they are, if they have children – if they like dogs or cats. Ask away!
Net Promoter Score
NPS tells you how much users like you and what they think you can do better. With UserReport your NPS can also be broken down on demographics!
Google Analytics integration
Google Analytics tells you what users are doing on your website. UserReport tells you who they are and what they want. Join the two for valuable user insights!
Collect feedback and build better products
Collect ideas. Fix bugs.
Based on ideas that come directly from your users, you’ll be able to build a brand or product that users will love and remain loyal to.
Users help you prioritize
Even if you have millions of users, UserReport makes it easy to prioritize features. Users vote on each others ideas and the most popular ones rise to the top!
Customizable and localized
The Feedback Forum can be customized with your own text, colors and logo. It’s also available in more than 60 languages, which means anyone can use it!
Easy to get started
Installing the Feedback Forum is quick and simple. Create an account, add your website and put the code snippet on your website – that’s it.
Powerful features for publishers
Tailormade for publishers
Explore, validate, showcase and monetize your audience. Premium gives back power to the publisher.
Get the most from your data
Data is worthless if you can’t do anything with it. Premium turns your UserReport data into gold in several ways.
Showcase your audience
Kits validates and showcases your audience and shows you and advertisers just how good you are at reaching specific target groups.
Validate campaigns
Add inventory value and build trust with advertisers, by showing them that their campaign actually reached the audience you promised.
How UserReport helps if you’re a:
News Platform
Get to know your audience!
By knowing who your main audience is, you can increase the value of your advertisement. Both your native ads and your display ads is increasing its value when you can tell advertisers who they will be in contact with.
Stay ahead of customer preferences
With UserReport’s survey you can join several news publishers and gather data on the changing needs and preference of customers, enabling you to react instantly on the demands for new editorial content or services.
Professionalise your sales pitch
With UserReport Kits you can setup a sassy sales kit in no time and look like a million. Showcase your blog and your audience in professional customised html pitch.
Extend your audience
Not only can you use UserReport to validate your audiences, you can take it one step further and extend your audience for targeting and data sales based on your own data collection with UserReport.
Car Brand
Stay ahead of customer preferences
The UserReport survey offers an easy way to quickly gather data on the changing needs and preference of your customers, enabling you to react instantly on the new demands.
Answer key business questions
With UserReport you can easily answer key business questions like, “Which factors have the highest impact on consumers’ decision through the consumer journey? And ”How does online affect the research phase prior to selecting the preferred car?“
Identify and explore your most valuable customers’ characteristics
Not only can you identify what products different segments are interested in. You can even integrate that knowledge with the behavior data in Google Analytics or use UserReport to boost your newsletter list.
Leverage customer feedback to improve your platform
Blogger
Get inspiration for new content
Want to know which restaurants to review or which brands your readers would like you to check out? With UserReport it is as simple as asking the question, or even letting your users ask the question in the Feedback Forum
Know your audience, make more money
By knowing who your main audience is, you can increase the value of your advertisement. Both your native ads and your display ads is increasing its value when you can tell advertisers who they will be in contact with
Professionalise your sales pitch
Leverage customer feedback to improve your platform
Online Shop
Understand user preferences
Do you wish you could understand, what you users are actually looking for and not just, where the go? With UserReport you can go from generalised behavior to actual knowledge about your users purpose
Identify and explore your most valuable customers’ characteristics
With UserReport you can learn a lot more about your users. Do they have kids? Are they looking for a phone? Whatever you want to find out, UserReport is your tool to identify your most valuable customer segments and target them on Adwords or other ad networks.
Lift conversion rates via user insights
By understanding your different customer segment, you will also know how to communicate to each target group, to optimise your conversion rate on landing pages.
Leverage customer feedback to improve your platform
Travel Platform
Stay ahead of customer preferences
Answer key business questions
With UserReport you can easily answer key business questions like, “What do travellers prioritize when planning their holidays?”, “How do travellers respond to your promotions and incentives?” or “How does kids affect holiday decisions?”
Identify valuable target groups
UserReport allow you to identify the personal characteristics of your most valuable target groups and tailor web site and online / offline promotions to their needs for an even higher return on your marketing investment.
Get critical feedback, that improves your business
Tele company
Identify new consumer trends
Stay on top of customer’s preferences, technological trends and entertainment offerings. UserReport assist telcos in identifying new trends, content preferences and providing valuable market feedback instantaneously.
Answer questions like:
In a time where telco’s are introducing new business models with a high rate, UserReport gives you the ability to answers questions like: “What supplementary services would your customers want”, or “Are you looking for a new tele-provider”
Identify and explore your most valuable customers’ characteristics
Not only can you identify what products different segments are interested in. You can even integrate that knowledge with the behavior data in Google Analytics.
Leverage customer feedback to improve your platform
Quick and easy installation on any kind of website
Signup and add your website
Start out by creating a free account here. First step is to add some basic information about the website, which you want to install UserReport on.
Insert the code snippet
For each of your websites, you get a small piece of code, which should be inserted in your website. Don’t worry, it’s easy – and you only need to do it once.
Activate the tools you need
Once installed, you can start creating your survey or setting up your Feedback Forum without having to make changes to the code on your website.
Helping smart companies build better products and stronger brands
“UserReport gives us insights into the visitors’ digital brand experience and how well the website meets the users’ demands for quality.”
“With UserReport, we are now able to define our customers even better and adjust our website and campaign activities.”